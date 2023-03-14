Open in App
Lexington, NC
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

‘She was groomed’; Family relieved abducted 13-year-old Texas girl found alive in North Carolina

By Caroline Bowyer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTNcw_0lIZg9L900

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The aunt of the 13-year-old Texas girl, who was abducted and found in a shed in Davidson County shared her emotions about not knowing where her niece was for 10 days.

Investigators said Jorge Camacho, 34, started chatting with the teenager while gaming.

Desiree Orta has not been able to see her niece, but knowing she’s with her parents and in Texas makes it easier for her to sleep. Orta said in the 10 days her niece was gone, she and other family members put up fliers around east Dallas, searched for her and never gave up hope she would come home.

PHOTOS: 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington, sheriff says

“We kept our faith and we knew she was alive and we prayed every day,” said Orta.

Friday night their prayers were answered nine days after the teenager left her Texas home.

Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons and his deputies found the 13-year-old niece locked in a shed.

“I don’t even want to imagine what she endured during that time.”

The inside of the shed on Linwood Southmont Road in Lexington had a TV, a mattress, a jar of peanut butter and a bottle of salad dressing in it.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN8Ky_0lIZg9L900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4T3b_0lIZg9L900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYKy3_0lIZg9L900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09347F_0lIZg9L900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1WGH_0lIZg9L900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJKld_0lIZg9L900

“It’s heartbreaking, of course,” she said. “That’s my niece. Nobody ever wants to imagine, or even think, or know that a child and their family has gone through that type of experience. No child deserves to go through that.”

The 13-year-old’s father helped authorities locate Camacho. The dad found messages his daughter exchanged on her cell phone.

“She was groomed,” she said. “She was enticed to go with this man. Whatever else reason, she felt the need to go with him.”

‘The good Lord was looking out for that child’; Denton community breathes sigh of relief after Savannah Childress found in Arkansas

Orta will do whatever it takes to make sure the man who drove to Dallas to get her niece stays locked up. Authorities say the 34-year-old abducted and sexually assaulted the young teenage girl.

“He’s sick,” she said. “He’s a predator and I hope that he honestly does not see the outside of a prison for the rest of his life.”

Orta said the family wants to make sure the 13-year-old gets all the help she needs to get through this traumatic experience. After that, they want to help educate other families on how to keep children safe online.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Missing 13-year-old Dallas girl found locked in shed in North Carolina
Lexington, NC4 days ago
Virginia 13-year-old charged with murdering 4-year-old sibling
Danville, VA1 day ago
Is News Anchor Julie Luck Leaving WFMY-TV in Greensboro, NC?
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Greensboro neighbors remember 2 children who died in house fire
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greensboro
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Missing person from Thomasville found dead in Randolph County
Thomasville, NC1 day ago
Florida ride dismantled after teen’s fatal fall, mother calls it ‘bittersweet moment’
Orlando, FL2 days ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush,’ family says
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Police: 76-year-old man with dementia missing out of NC found in Virginia
Southern Shores, NC3 days ago
Who beat Warren Portis to death? | Greensboro police searching for answers in cold case
Greensboro, NC2 days ago
Missing man found dead after car seen in Caraway Creek in Randolph County, deputies say
Thomasville, NC1 day ago
1 shot outside Salisbury bowling alley
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC3 days ago
2 juveniles shot while riding moped on Whittington Avenue, Greensboro Police say
Greensboro, NC3 days ago
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Boomer Man Held In Alexander County Jail
Boomer, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy