SXSW reveals 'Air,' starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, will close 2023 film festival

The surprises keep coming from South by Southwest Film & TV Festival. Organizers on Tuesday announced that "Air," directed by and starring Ben Affleck, will close out the 2023 festival on Saturday night at the Paramount Theatre.

Following the film's SXSW premiere, the Amazon Studios release will hit theaters on April 5 before streaming on the company's Prime Video platform.

Film fans, take note: "Air" marks the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon. The film tells the story of Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike to create the iconic Air Jordan brand. Damon plays Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and more co-star.

“I could not be more thrilled to surprise the SXSW audience with our very first screening” of "Air," Affleck said in a statement. “The energy in Austin is in a class of its own, and we know the crowd will respond to the film’s inspiring story and brilliant performances. We could not imagine a better spot for the launch of the movie.”

This is an Affleck-ful SXSW: During the first weekend of the fest, Austin filmmaker Robert Rodriguez screened a work-in-progress cut of "Hypnotic," a thriller starring Affleck that was filmed in Austin.