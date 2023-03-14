Florida Lawmakers Look At Drone Restrictions

Drone (TFP File Photo)

Florida lawmakers are considering proposals that would ban unauthorized flying of private drones over seaports, airports and other “critical infrastructure” as part of an expanded no-fly list.

Senate and House bills (SB 908 and HB 645) would add water-treatment facilities, deepwater ports, railroad switching yards, airports, spaceports, dams and certain military installations to a list of places drone operators could face second-degree misdemeanor charges for flying without authorization.

“Hundreds of thousands of cruise passengers per week, military assets, space assets, fuel, power, infrastructure and many other critical functions make our ports home, and it is dangerous and unwise to allow private drone usage over such things without permission or involvement of the ports and their partners,” Senate sponsor Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, said before the Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved her bill Tuesday.

In the news: “The House Is My Soul” Florida Man Holds Out On House Sale As Commercial Development Engulfs His Property

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued rules about operating drones close to “fixed-site” facilities that involve infrastructure such as energy production and transmission.

Florida also has a law that, in part, restricts unauthorized drone use around electric stations and transmission facilities, chemical storage facilities, mining facilities, oil and natural gas pipelines, wireless communications facilities and correctional institutions.

The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee unanimously approved the House version of this year’s bill on Monday.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement