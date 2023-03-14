Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Lawmakers Look At Drone Restrictions

By Local - Liz Shultz,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPt34_0lIZdX5T00 Drone (TFP File Photo)

Florida lawmakers are considering proposals that would ban unauthorized flying of private drones over seaports, airports and other “critical infrastructure” as part of an expanded no-fly list.

Senate and House bills (SB 908 and HB 645) would add water-treatment facilities, deepwater ports, railroad switching yards, airports, spaceports, dams and certain military installations to a list of places drone operators could face second-degree misdemeanor charges for flying without authorization.

“Hundreds of thousands of cruise passengers per week, military assets, space assets, fuel, power, infrastructure and many other critical functions make our ports home, and it is dangerous and unwise to allow private drone usage over such things without permission or involvement of the ports and their partners,” Senate sponsor Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, said before the Senate Transportation Committee unanimously approved her bill Tuesday.

In the news: “The House Is My Soul” Florida Man Holds Out On House Sale As Commercial Development Engulfs His Property

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued rules about operating drones close to “fixed-site” facilities that involve infrastructure such as energy production and transmission.

Florida also has a law that, in part, restricts unauthorized drone use around electric stations and transmission facilities, chemical storage facilities, mining facilities, oil and natural gas pipelines, wireless communications facilities and correctional institutions.

The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee unanimously approved the House version of this year’s bill on Monday.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here . We can’t do this without your help; visit our GiveSendGo page and donate any dollar amount; every penny helps.

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Florida Man Shot And Killed By Sergeant After “Waiting” For And Shooting K9 Deputy 3 Times
Saint Petersburg, FL5 days ago
Florida Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder After Firing Gun At “The Joint”
Avon Park, FL13 days ago
2 Florida Teens Rack Up 46 Felonies In One Night
Hobe Sound, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies Arrest Nursing Home Employees For Battery On 2 Elderly Residents
Saint Petersburg, FL3 days ago
23-Year-Old Florida Woman Charged With Murder In Deadly Fentanyl Overdose
Marathon, FL2 days ago
3 Women And 2 Men Found Dead In Florida Murder-Suicide
Miami Lakes, FL7 days ago
Multiple Central Florida Businesses Busted In Joint Undercover Sting Operation
Homosassa, FL1 day ago
Man accused of killing woman he met online, then dismembering and burning her remains
Indian Harbour Beach, FL8 days ago
Florida Man Arrested For Cutting Fellow Liveaboard After Boat Drifts Into His
Key West, FL3 days ago
Family In Florida Shot In The Head Including 6-Year-Old, Sheriff Releases Video Of Suspect SUV
Land O' Lakes, FL14 days ago
Mother of Jan 6 rioter confronts judge as he’s sentenced to 40 months for spraying chemicals at police
Washington, DC1 day ago
Pennsylvania Man, Zachary Bosh, Gets 17.5 Years For Video Taping Himself Molesting A Child
Uniontown, PA2 days ago
Police Identify Woman Found Stabbed To Death And Lying In St. Petersburg Alley
Saint Petersburg, FL10 hours ago
SUV driver strikes, kills road crew worker in Pinellas Park, troopers say
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help To I.D. Man After Human Bones Found In Hudson
Hudson, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy