Chapel Hill, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC signee Reniya Kelly named Gatorade Alabama Girls basketball player of the year

By Richard Adkins,

4 days ago

The momentum of the North Carolina women’s basketball program has been building over the years, with top recruits choosing UNC as their home.

As the Tar Heels prepare to compete for an NCAA title , their signee Reniya Kelly was named the Gatorade Alabama Girls basketball player of the year . Another Kelly doing damage on the court is an excellent sight for UNC as the team culture develops.

Kelly led Hoover High School to a 35-1 record, including a 7-0 run in the region. On the season, Kelly averaged 14.6 points, five assists, and 4.8 rebounds. Along with an excellent offensive game, the point guard’s ability on defense was on full display averaging 2.4 steals per game.

Kelly finishes her High School career as a champion, beating Sparkman high school, contributing 25 of the team’s 55 points. She also finishes as Hoover’s all-time scoring leader, finishing as one of the best to come out of Alabama.

