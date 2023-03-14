Open in App
Lindsay Lohan pregnant, expecting first baby with Bader Shammas

By Desiree Murphy,

4 days ago

Congrats are in order for Lindsay Lohan!

The actress is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.

“She is feeling great and she is thrilled,” Lohan’s rep tells Page Six.

The “Mean Girls” star announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday with a photo of a white baby bodysuit emblazoned with the words “coming soon.” She shared the same image to her Instagram Stories, tagging Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.
Instagram/@lindsaylohan

“We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” Lohan wrote in her caption.

“We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼,” Lohan told her followers.
lindsaylohan/Instagram

Page Six broke the news in July 2022 that Lohan and Shammas, both 36, secretly tied the knot .

The pair sparked speculation that they said “I do” in snaps shared to Lohan’s Instagram at the time.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan gushed in the caption of her post.

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The actress announced the news via Instagram on Tuesday.
Instagram/@lindsaylohan
The “Mean Girls” star has yet to share any further details about her pregnancy.
lindsaylohan/Instagram

The newlyweds then traveled to Turkey for a lavish post-wedding vacation , with Lohan sharing highlights from their romantic getaway via Instagram at the time.

“Fun in the sun! ☀️🇹🇷🥰,” she captioned one of her posts.

In November of that same year, Lohan and Shammas finally made their red carpet debut as a couple at a screening for the actress’ latest Netflix movie, “Falling For Christmas,” in New York City.

The lovebirds made their red carpet debut in November 2022.
Getty Images for Netflix
The baby news marks an extra exciting time for Lohan’s inner circle, as her longtime celebrity pal, Paris Hilton, also just recently became a mom .

The “Simple Life” alum, 42, announced in January that she welcomed her first child , a baby boy named Phoenix , via surrogate with husband Carter Reum.

“You are already loved beyond words 💙,” Hilton captioned a pic of her holding her little one’s hand.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world. 💙,” another post read.

