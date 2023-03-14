Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
Two teens accused of carjacking, then south St. Louis robberies

By Joey Schneider,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5uAF_0lIZbQ7e00

ST. LOUIS – Two teenagers accused in a carjacking and multiple robberies Monday in south St. Louis are behind bars.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not disclosed the identities of the suspects, but noted both were 18-year-old men.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a woman had left the YMCA in the 900 block of Holly Hills Avenue when one of the two suspects approached her and held her at gunpoint. The victim screamed, and the suspects eventually took off in a white Kia Forte.

While investigating, police determined that the Kia had been stolen and linked to a robbery in the 5300 block of Macklind Avenue near The Laundry Basket.

Officers later tracked down the Kia at a Midwest Petroleum gas station lot in the 2100 block of Chouteau Avenue. Police arrested two teens after they were observed leaving the convenience store. One of the teens reportedly spat in an officer’s face upon arrest.

STLMPD says the two teens admitted to stealing the Kia earlier in the day, took turns driving it around and using it in two robbery attempts around St. Louis.

Officers recovered a handgun, suspected illegal drugs and stolen property from the Macklind robbery.

