York County, SC
Here’s the latest on several new restaurants that are planned across York County.

By John Marks,

4 days ago

Several new restaurants are set to join the York County food scene.

Lake Wylie Chamber of Commerce president Susan Bromfield said she recently learned about a restaurant planned beside Starbucks and Caromont Urgent Care in Village Harbor. Bromfield said it will have small plates, wine and beer.

“A social, gathering spot is what I hear,” Bromfield said.

A sign is up now for Zo.ra Food & Wine at 1201 Village Harbor Dr. The Zo.ra website shows an anticipated spring opening and current hiring effort for Chef Roshan Singh with more than two decades in fine dining.

Bromfield also noted a farm-to-table concept coming to Clover. Town administrator Allison Harvey said there’s a farm-to-table and also a coffee and sandwich shop concept in the works in her town.

Alicia Griffith is co-owner of Carolina Chocolate Factory in downtown Clover and last fall started as Main Street director there. Griffith said the farm-to-table will be called Clover Harvest. It’ll open in April at 1007 Old North Main St.

“They’re doing everything fresh,” Griffith said. “They want to utilize the community.”

At 204 S. Main St., a new place called 1042 Cafe will open in the next month or so. It will have sandwiches, coffee, sodas and the like. Griffith said there’s a third Clover restaurant likely to open by summer on North Main Street but the name hasn’t been announced. Other happenings include an ownership change at the Water Tank with an outdoor seating area.

As a business owner in the area, Griffith said activity is exciting in Clover.

”We’re wanting all of it,” Griffith said.

In Rock Hill, a new development set to bring several new dining options now shows a longer list. The Power House previously announced plans for upscale steakhouse Epic Prime, Middle James Brewing Company, Ms. Lillian’s Kitchen, Flip Out Burger, Gordo & Chuli Taqueria, Naroodle Chibi, The Local Scoop and Javesca Coffee Roasters.

Now the Power House website shows Chilango Tacos Y Mas and Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden. Chilango, according to the site, is from the same family that brought Charanda and Cantina to Rock Hill. It will offer Mexican style street food. Farm Haus has an Indian Land location not far from Fort Mill. Farm Haus is a butcher shop and restaurant with sausages, burgers and other house-made items.

Check back for more.

