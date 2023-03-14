Open in App
North Carolina State
Scorebook Live

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s North Carolina High School Softball Coach of the Week March 6-11)?

By Mike Duprez,

4 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Softball Coach of the Week of March 6-11 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote in the poll below. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, March 20th.

Chad Whitson, Southwestern Randolph

The Cougars (4-0) are off to a great start. They opened the season with a 2-1 win over reigning 2-A state champion West Stanly. Also standing out among their wins is an 8-0 drubbing of perennial 3-A power North Davidson. The Cougars have allowed just one run.

LaVette Graham, Eastern Randolph

There is a lot of good softball in Randolph County. Eastern Randolph was once a 2-A power and now is among the best in 1-A. The Wildcats opened the season with four wins. That included a 2-1 triumph over 4-A power Southern Alamance.

Kevin Baity, West Forsyth

The longtime coach has West Forsyth rolling as usual. The Titans are 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Piedmont Conference. They have outscored their opponents by a combined 66-8.

Shea Townsend, Swansboro

The Pirates are cooking. They are 6-0 with four shutouts. Among those shutouts is a 1-0 win over 2022 2-A state finalist Washington.

Emmy Turybury, South Mecklenburg

South Mecklenburg began the season 4-0 and it looks like another successful season is in the making. The Sabres have outscored their opponents 62-13.

Jeff McPhail, Cape Fear

The Colts are always good. Last year they went to the 3-A semifinals. So far in 2023, they're 4-0 and have allowed just five runs.

