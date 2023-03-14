Open in App
Columbus, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus State University to honor 12 Diversity award winners

By Mubashir Zaidi,

4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus State University (CSU) will honor a dozen students, employees, alumni and community leaders on March 29 with its annual Legacy Awards. They are selected for their dedicated work in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Eddy Middle School to implement uniforms, pending board approval

Frank G. Lumpkin Jr. Center on CSU’s Main Campus will host the Legacy celebration dinner. Civil rights leader and broadcasting executive Xernona Clayton will deliver the keynote speech.

This year’s award winners:

Jerry “Pops” Barnes is the recipient of the Alumni Award, which is presented to a CSU graduate who has demonstrated service in the community and/or to the university.

Stephanie Ramirez Boca-Negra is the recipient of the Goizueta Foundation Scholarship Award, which recognizes a Hispanic or Latino student who is in good academic standing.

Jarel Hearst is the recipient of the W.D. Feeney Award. He is a senior from Beaufort, South Carolina, pursuing a degree in computer science/games programming.

Dr. Rania Hodhod , is the recipient of the Outstanding Faculty/Staff Award. The award recognizes a CSU employee for demonstrating and promoting leadership and service.

Daryus Jenkins and Kaila Rogers are the recipients of the John Townsend Achievement Award, bestowed on the undergraduate male and female students of African American descent who hold the highest GPA.

Alexander Johns is the recipient of the Lavender Alliance Community Award, which is bestowed on notable support within the LGBTQ community.

Silvia Beltran Lancia is the recipient of the Kiongozi Award for Outstanding International Leadership, which is bestowed on a graduating international student who has demonstrated campus involvement and academic leadership.

Amelia McInnis is the recipient of the Faith-based and Humanitarian Award, which is presented to an individual recognized for breaking down religious barriers and seeking commonality in others despite obvious differences.

Taylor Parker is the recipient of the Women’s Leadership Award and embodies the leadership and advocacy benefiting female causes for which the award is presented.

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is the recipient of the Civic Engagement Award, which is presented to a Columbus-area business or organization that is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion.

Spencer White is the recipient of the Community Outreach Award, which is presented to a student demonstrating a leadership aptitude while also embodying a sense of service. The Diversity Forum is an annual program presented by CSU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

For more information, visit the Diversity Forum webpage.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Community Policy