Leon County, FL
WFLA

Florida 16-year-old killed after tree falls on vehicle, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez,

4 days ago

(WFLA) — A 16-year-old Florida girl was killed Friday after a tree fell on a car that she was riding in Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a crash at about 3 p.m. on Crump Road.

1 injured in Florida plane crash

Deputies said a man and his teenage passenger were heading north when heavy storm winds storm caused multiple trees to fall on the roadway.

According to WCTV , the sheriff’s office confirmed that a tree fell on the pair’s vehicle, killing the girl and injuring the driver.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

