Florida 16-year-old killed after tree falls on vehicle, deputies say

(WFLA) — A 16-year-old Florida girl was killed Friday after a tree fell on a car that she was riding in Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a crash at about 3 p.m. on Crump Road.

Deputies said a man and his teenage passenger were heading north when heavy storm winds storm caused multiple trees to fall on the roadway.

According to WCTV , the sheriff’s office confirmed that a tree fell on the pair’s vehicle, killing the girl and injuring the driver.

