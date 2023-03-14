Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCrU3_0lIZV4bN00
Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera Jr. was killed on Feb. 24 after dogs escaped from a residence on the 2800 block of Delpa Street.
The widow of the man killed by dogs on San Antonio's West Side in February has retained high-profile personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry and filed a civil suit against the canines' owners, the Express-News reports .

Juanita "Janie" Najera, 74, also injured in the attack, is seeking $1 million in damages related to the incident that cost her husband,  81-year-old Air Force veteran Ramon Najera Jr., his life.


Henry's office filed the lawsuit Thursday in Bexar County District Court.

The petition accuses the dogs' owners, Christian Alexander Moreno and Abilene Schnieder Moreno, as well as the person who owned the home where the couple lived, Carlos Moreno, of negligence for failing to prevent the attack.

The complaint argues that the defendants failed to secure the dogs in an appropriate manner and that they knew the animals, which had attacked people before, posed a danger.

Juanita Najera is seeking damages for the wrongful death of her husband, lost income resulting from her husband's death and damages to cover medical and funeral expenses, according to the court filing.

The Najeras were attacked Feb. 24 in the 2800 block of Delpa Street while visiting a friend when the dogs escaped. Other people, including a responding San Antonio fire captain, were injured trying to secure the dogs.


Christian Alexander Moreno was arrested the day of the attack, while his wife, Abilene Schnieder Moreno, was taken into custody days later . Both are charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person. They remain in Bexar County Jail.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
Family of girl critically injured by falling tree branch at San Antonio Zoo launches GoFundMe
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio steps up policy enforcement following last month's deadly West Side dog attack
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Rosario's, Nicha's Comida Mexicana: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northwest San Antonio business Sarah's Barbacoa has shut down
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Planned Parenthood South Texas opens privately funded clinic on San Antonio's West Side
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio | The Saga video returns to San Fernando Cathedral
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
24 things that will start an argument in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonio rental prices rise 7% as interest rates push residents out of the housing market
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
27 great San Antonio restaurants flying just under the radar
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Historical San Antonio house for sale was once home to hotelier who restored the Crockett Hotel
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
San Antonians take home more of their paycheck than residents in most other cities, study says
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Little Bites: Live fire cooking, meat sweats, free ice cream making San Antonio food news this week
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio's iconic Pig Stand restaurant has closed
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
San Antonio's Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is now serving people and their pups
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Austin's Royal Blue Grocery expands San Antonio footprint with food trailer, second storefront
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Zombies, Pachanga de San Patricio and more
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
San Antonio Mexican food staple Rosario's to close San Pedro location
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Grammy-award winning country music singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio in October
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
These San Antonio bars and restaurants are going further than green beer for St. Patrick's Day
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Eva Longoria's film on the creation of Flamin' Hot Cheetos took SXSW by storm. But is the story true?
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
People of color underrepresented in hospitality industry leadership, San Antonio restaurateur says
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
H-E-B and Thumbtack app now offering handyman, pet services in 300+ stores
San Antonio, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy