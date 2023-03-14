Vinton County Law Enforcement Log

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for March 15:

0006: Deputies responded to State Route 93 in reference to a vehicle crash involving a deer.

0308: Deputies checked an open burn on Chillicothe Street in Hamden. Multiple people fled from the scene when Deputies arrived. Marijuana and Methamphetamine were found at the scene. Hamden Fire Department was called to put out the fire.

0951: Deputies responded to State Route 671 in reference to a theft.

0955: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in Hamden.

1009: Deputies responded to McKinnis Avenue in Hamden in reference to a breaking and entering.

1043: Deputies responded to a residential burglary alarm on Siverly Creek Road.

1103: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.

1633: Deputies checked a residence on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden in reference to squatters.

1731: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1809: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1829: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1837: Deputies patrolled State Route 328 in reference to livestock in the roadway.

1847: Deputies responded to State Route 327 in reference to a fire.

1858: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1954: Deputies responded to Gibson Hollow Road in reference to a residential burglary alarm.

2023: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Fout Road.

2029: Deputies took custody of Devon Rowland for outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Rowland was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

2052: Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50 when the vehicle fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued and the vehicle stopped a short distance later. Four Juveniles were in the vehicle, including the driver. The juveniles were released to their legal guardians and criminal charges were filed with the Vinton County Prosecutor on the Juvenile driver.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for March 14:

0927: Deputies took a report of property damage on State Route 56.

1104: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at the Fairgrounds.

1149: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to livestock on the roadway.

1310: Deputies responded to Main Express in McArthur in reference to a fight.

1330: Deputies responded to Lemay Road in reference to a death.

1444: Deputies assisted Adult Protective Services on Woolweaver Avenue in Hamden.

1719: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1849: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1915: Deputies responded to East Fork Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.

1917: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1953: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on State Route 328.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for March 13:

0220: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to suspicious activity.

0440: Deputies responded to Mount Olive Road in reference to a theft.

0758: Deputies responded to an alarm drop at 211 South Market Street in McArthur.

0918: Deputies assisted the Ohio Department of Agriculture on Huston Road.

1021: Deputies took a report of a theft on State Route 278.

1044: Deputies responded to State Route 328 for livestock in the roadway.

1107: Deputies patrolled Bolar Road after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.

1155: Deputies conducted a well being check on Church Street in Hamden.

1239: Deputies arrested Brian Wiseman on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Wiseman was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

1551” Deputies responded to Par Mar in Wilkesville in reference to a theft.

1650: Deputies conducted a well being check on Fitzpatrick Road.

1739: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a reckless driver.

1826: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a fight.

2148: Deputies responded to Second Street in Dundas in reference to a Domestic dispute.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for March 12:

0437: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Alma State Park.

0453: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Wilkesville Avenue in Hamden.

0521: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Club Vinton.

0552: Deputies responded to Pumpkin Ridge Road in reference to a death.

0914: Deputies responded to Bolar Road in reference to Livestock on the roadway.

0953: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1000: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 677.

1127: Deputies responded to Vinton Station Road in reference to a suspicious person.

1230: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1246: Deputies responded to Duncan Square in reference to a burglary.

1434: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1440: Deputies recovered narcotics on State Route 160.

1753: Deputies patrolled State Route 683 after receiving a complaint of an impaired driver.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for the weekend of March 11:

0004: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wilson Avenue in Hamden.

0008: Deputies responded to John Street in Zaleski in reference to a missing juvenile. See related story for details.

1118: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1156: Deputies responded to State Route 328 in reference to theft of electric.

1340: Deputies conducted a well being check on Kelly Road.

1453: Deputies arrested Hailey Cameron on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Coleman was transported to Fairfield County Jail (not pictured).

1504: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur.

1702: Deputies responded to Goosecreek Road in reference to a Domestic disturbance.

1749: Deputies checked a disabled vehicle on Curry Road.

1856: Deputies patrolled U.S. Highway 50 in reference to a reckless driver.

2217: Deputies responded to Infirmary Road in reference to an ATV crash. Jacob Grover-Pollard was arrested after deputies found him to be intoxicated. Grover-Pollard resisted Deputies and was tasered twice. Grover-Pollard was transported to Fairfield County Jail (not pictured).

2250: Deputies took custody of Austin Lambert on outstanding warrants out of Vinton County. Lambert was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail (male pictured).

2250: Deputies took custody of Jenna McCollister on active warrants out of Vinton County. McCollister was transported to Fairfield County Jail (not pictured).

2359: Deputies responded to Club Vinton in reference to vandalism.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for the weekend of March 10:

1006: Deputies conducted a well being check on State Route 683.

1211: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 50.

1459: Deputies responded to Perry Ridge Road in reference to an animal complaint.

1746: Deputies responded to Carpenter Road in reference to property damage.

1847: Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Crosscreek General Store.

1945: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Lake Rupert.

2001: Deputies responded to Sam Russell Road in reference to a trespassing complaint.

2029: Deputies responded to Bethel Road in reference to a skid steer rollover.

Vinton County Sheriff’s Office activity report for March 9:

0109: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in McArthur after receiving a complaint of a reckless driver.

0403: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle on Union Ridge Road.

1100: Deputies took custody of Elijah Dixon on Probation Violations. Dixon was transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

1305: Deputies responded to Morris road in reference to a breaking and entering. The incident is currently under investigation.

1700: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 93.

1748: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1757: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1810: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

1826: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

2014: Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at Par Mar in Wilkesville.

2032: Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 50.

2132: Deputies checked a suspicious person on Sam Russell Road.

Information provided by the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.