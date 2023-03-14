Authorities identify woman who died at EC County Jail

EAU CLAIRE — The woman who died Sunday at the Eau Claire County Jail has been identified as Silver O. Jenkins, 29, of Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire County Sheriff Dave Riewestahl:

Jenkins was found unresponsive on Sunday.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office requested the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the Eau Claire County medical examiner to conduct an independent investigation into this death.

No further information will be released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.

Jenkins was in the jail on a $500 cash bail for pending misdemeanor cases for disorderly conduct, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.