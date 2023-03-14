Man in West Virginia jail dies of ‘self-inflicted injury’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man being held in the South Central Regional Jail died on Monday from a “self-inflicted injury,” according to officials.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the man was 45 years old.

They say he was found in his cell by the staff while checking.

Officials say this incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

