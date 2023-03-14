Open in App
Raleigh County, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man in West Virginia jail dies of ‘self-inflicted injury’

By Isaac Taylor,

4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man being held in the South Central Regional Jail died on Monday from a “self-inflicted injury,” according to officials.

The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation says the man was 45 years old.

They say he was found in his cell by the staff while checking.

Family members address deaths at Raleigh County, West Virginia, jail during virtual press conference

Officials say this incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

