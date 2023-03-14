Open in App
Fayette, OH
The Lima News

Volunteers sought for 4-H Camp Palmer cleanup slated for March 25

By Dean Brown,

4 days ago
FAYETTE — Volunteer help is needed to open and prepare the grounds at 4-H Camp Palmer. The cleanup morning is scheduled for Saturday, March 25 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Some of the main projects will include leaf raking, picking up sticks, mulching trails, cabin cleaning, and removing the pool cover at 10 a.m. Bring your own rakes and work gloves.

The camp is located at 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohio right next to Harrison Lake State Park. Please check in at the covered bridge entrance for work assignments. For more information about the clean-up call Bill Goodson at 419-237-2247 or [email protected]

Comments / 0
