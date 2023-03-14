Open in App
Tempe, AZ
Daily Independent

'Tina,' 'Temps' take Gammage stage during 2023-24 Broadway season in Tempe

4 days ago

Eight shows have been announced for the 2023-24 Broadway season at ASU Gammage in Tempe, beginning with “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” and “Aint’ Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.”

The announcement of the schedule came Monday and includes a pre-Broadway tour of “The Wiz,” the national tour launch of “The Kite Runner” and the return of “Hamilton.”

Current season subscribers can renew their subscriptions now at asugammage.com/seasontickets .

Those interested in becoming a season subscriber can join a waitlist at https://asugammage.com/waitlist .

Single tickets will become available later.

The lineup and dates for 2023-24:

Oct. 10-15: “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical”

Nov. 14-19: “Ain’t Too Proud - "The Life and Times of the Temptations”

Jan. 2-7: “The Wiz”

Jan. 30-Feb. 4: “Jagged Little Pill”

March 12-17: “MJ”

April 9-14, 2024: “The Kite Runner”

June 11-16, 2024: “Peter Pan”

June 25-July 28, 2024: “Hamilton”

Season option – Dec. 5-10, 2023: "Les Misérables"

