The Des Moines Register

Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Explosive 8

By COURTESY OF PERRY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE,

4 days ago

The first round of the Big Boom Bracket Battle brought in a total of $2,306.27 for the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual fireworks drive for the community’s Fourth of July fireworks display. After one week of collecting donations for the Sweet-as-Pie 16, the chamber has announced who will be advancing as the Explosive 8 for the bracket battle.

“Switching from the no-strings-attached Facebook likes in the Elimination Round now to donations as votes for the bracket is a game changer,” said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce, noting close races and the top ‘seeded’ spot falling short.

The Explosive 8 advancing to the next round are:

  • (2) Mandi Ballentine, Acorns & Oaks Christian Daycare / Showtime Dance & Tumbling vs. (7) Salvador Lepe, Casa de Oro Perry
  • (3) Lourdes Arceo, Sisters Beauty Salon vs. (6) Lydia Olejniczak, Perry High School
  • (4) Deepak Nayyar, Bluejay Market vs (5) Officer Andrew Smith, Perry Police Department
  • (8) Michael Pentico, USPS vs. (16) Zack Cregeen, Re/Max Concepts

“We will continue to have collection jars out in the community, adding a few more locations this round, as well as the favored option for online donations,” Pasutti added.

Donations for this round of the contest will be accepted now through 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 and the Firecracker 4 will begin that same day at noon. Online donations can be submitted at Perry-Chamber.square.site and in-person donations will be collected at the McCreary Community Building (1800 Pattee Street), Ben’s Five & Dime (1221 2nd Street) and Perry Perk (1201 Warford Street). Donations may also be delivered to the Perry Chamber ofCommerce at 1124 Willis Ave. or mailed to PO Box 472, Perry, IA 50220.

The Big Boom Bracket Battle is a bracket-style contest, matching up community members in four weeks of ‘head-to-head’ contests for the sake of fundraising for Perry’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Advancement in the bracket is determined by donations from the community, accepted online, by mail, and at various locations in town. The ultimate winner will be rewarded with a pie in their face at the Perry Chamber’s Annual Dinner in April.

For more information and to follow along on with the progress of the Big Boom Bracket Battle, visit www.PerryIA.org/BigBoomBracketBattle or the Perry Chamber’s Facebook page . Questions can be directed to the Perry Chamber at PerryChamber@PerryIA.org or (515) 465-4601.

This article originally appeared on Perry Chief: Perry Chamber announces Big Boom Bracket Battle Explosive 8

