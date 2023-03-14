Paris Hilton Admits That She Didn’t Come Up with Her ‘That’s Hot’ Catchphrase

Paris Hilton is sharing the origin story of her iconic catchphrase, “That’s hot.” And to our surprise, she didn’t come up with it herself.

This week, the 42-year-old TV personality released her all-new memoir, titled Paris: The Memoir . In the book, Hilton admitted that she stole her now-famous catchphrase from her sister, Nicky .

“At some point, I heard Nicky say, ‘That’s hot,’ and it resonated with me,” she said (according to People ). “I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it. It’s such a great statement, isn’t it? Positive. Unpretentious. The word hot is evocative; there’s energy in it.”

Hilton explained that the catchphrase was “a little positive affirmation.” The new mom continued, “Suddenly there seemed to be a lot of things in my world that deserved this little accolade, and I recorded them faithfully in my diary. Mom got me markers with glitter in them. That’s hot. We learned how to diagram sentences. That’s hot. Nicole [Richie] is sleeping over the whole weekend. That’s hot.”

It didn’t take long for people to follow her lead. “Pretty soon all the kids in my class were saying, ‘That’s hot,’” Hilton added. “Like, I made ‘fetch’ happen!”

And by season 2 of The Simple Life, the catchphrase was so popular that Hilton decided to trademark it. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with it,” she said. “I only knew I didn’t want anyone else to get there first.”

We’d love to hear what Nicky has to say about this.

