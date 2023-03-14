‘Gym Dog’ in Elizabethton to host sports showcase

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – ‘Gym Dog’ has called Elizabethton home for a few years but now, the dog training facility is showcasing what they have to offer.
The business will be hosting a sports showcase on March 19 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 715 N Lynn Avenue.
The event will have a rally and agility showcase for dogs to compete in and big prizes could be won during an obedience competition.
Food trucks, pet adoptions and other vendors will also be a part of the fun.
Kat Manning, the owner and a trainer at the facility, sat down with our News Channel 11 team to talk more about the event.
