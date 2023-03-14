Man Killed When His Vehicle Hits a Center Divider on Road in Pine Valley

A California Highway Patrol officer outside his cruiser. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in hit a highway center divider in east San Diego County, authorities said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Sunrise Highway in Pine Valley.

Officers found the vehicle blocking a lane of one of the two roads, according to a CHP spokeswoman.

The victim was found outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this article.