Man Killed When His Vehicle Hits a Center Divider on Road in Pine Valley

A man was killed when the vehicle he was traveling in hit a highway center divider in east San Diego County, authorities said Tuesday.
California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:22 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Sunrise Highway in Pine Valley.
Officers found the vehicle blocking a lane of one of the two roads, according to a CHP spokeswoman.
The victim was found outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
City News Service contributed to this article.
