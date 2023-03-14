Open in App
Byron, IL
Byron says excess chlorine was released into water system

By John Clark,

4 days ago

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Byron is notifying residents that their water may smell like chlorine Tuesday after an incident released a “surcharge” of the chemical into the water supply.

According to city officials, an electrical failure on Monday night at one of the municipal wells released the chlorine into the distribution system.

The higher chlorine levels were detected during normal inspection and testing. The city flushed water through fire hydrants and said that new testing shows the chemical level is within normal limits and the water is safe to drink.

However, the city says “some water users may notice the scent of chlorine in their water. If you let the cold water run for a few minutes, such as in your bathtub, the scent should disappear.”

