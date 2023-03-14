Nebraska man injured in Mills County accident

(Mills Co) A Nebraska man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 66-year-old Scott Sonnenfelt, of Kennard, Nebraska, was driving a 2003 Ford southbound at the 41.4 mile marker of I-29 when a 2021 Toyota, driven by 31-year-old Kyle Schwanlbach of Omaha, Nebraska, went to pass him. Schwanlbach lost control of his vehicle due to the sleet and collided with Sonnenfelt. Both vehicles went into the ditch on the west side of I-29.

Sonnenfelt was taken by EMS ground to Jenny Edmundson Hospital with complaints of pain in his neck and shoulder.