Drake, 21 Savage head to Dallas this summer for ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour. How to get tickets

Two of hip hop’s biggest names — Drake and 21 Savage — are coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 24 as part of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” concert tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 . A special presale for Cash App card users starts noon Wednesday and goes until 10 p.m. Thursday . Ticket buyers can use the first nine digits of their cards as a code and complete the transaction with their Cash App account. There is also a presale with Sprite.com from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.
The tour hits 21 cities across North America, with select cities getting multiple dates. Drake will make a stop in Houston on June 21.
This is Drake’s first tour since going on the road with Migos in 2018, which also made stops in Dallas and Houston.
“The title of the tour is in reference to the nearly unprecedented level of success the rapper has had in his career , with all seven of his solo albums — including 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ — reaching No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts,” according to Culture Map Dallas. “His most recent album — ‘Her Loss,’ a collaboration with 21 Savage — also went to No. 1, continuing the streak.”
The four-time Grammy-winner will kick off his tour June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Concert dates on Drake’s 2023 ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour
- June 16 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center
- June 19 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
- June 21 – Houston @ Toyota Center
- June 24 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center
- June 28 – Miami, Florida, @ Miami-Dade Arena
- July 1 – Atlanta, Georgia, @State Farm Arena
- July 2 – Atlanta, Georgia, @ State Farm Arena
- July 5 – Chicago, Illinois, @ United Center
- July 6 – Chicago, Illinois, @ United Center
- July 8 – Detroit, Michigan, @ Little Caesars Arena
- July 11 – Boston, Massachusett, @ TD Garden
- July 12 – Boston, Massachusett, @ TD Garden
- July 14 – Montreal, Canada, @ Bell Centre
- July 17 – Brooklyn, New York, @ Barclays Center
- July 18 – Brooklyn, New York, @ Barclays Center
- July 25 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
- July 26 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
- July 28 – Washington, D.C., @ Capital One Arena
- July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, @ Wells Fargo Center
- Aug. 12 – Inglewood, California, @ Kia Forum
- Aug. 13 – Inglewood, California, @ Kia Forum
- Aug. 18 – San Francisco, California, @ Chase Center
- Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, California, @ Crypto.com Arena
- Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena
- Aug. 25 – Seattle, Washington, @ Climate Pledge Arena
- Aug.. 28 – Vancouver, Canada, @ Rogers Arena
- Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada, @ T-Mobile Arena
- Sept. 5 – Glendale, Arizona, @ Desert Diamond Arena
Comments / 0