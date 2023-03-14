Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Drake, 21 Savage head to Dallas this summer for ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour. How to get tickets

By David Montesino,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPXnB_0lIZHOO200

Two of hip hop’s biggest names Drake and 21 Savage — are coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 24 as part of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 . A special presale for Cash App card users starts noon Wednesday and goes until 10 p.m. Thursday . Ticket buyers can use the first nine digits of their cards as a code and complete the transaction with their Cash App account. There is also a presale with Sprite.com from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The tour hits 21 cities across North America, with select cities getting multiple dates. Drake will make a stop in Houston on June 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32vTyQ_0lIZHOO200
Rapper 21 Savage wil be joining Drake’s “It’s A Blur” 21-city concert tour. File photo, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This is Drake’s first tour since going on the road with Migos in 2018, which also made stops in Dallas and Houston.

“The title of the tour is in reference to the nearly unprecedented level of success the rapper has had in his career , with all seven of his solo albums — including 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ — reaching No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts,” according to Culture Map Dallas. “His most recent album — ‘Her Loss,’ a collaboration with 21 Savage — also went to No. 1, continuing the streak.”

The four-time Grammy-winner will kick off his tour June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Concert dates on Drake’s 2023 ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour

  • June 16 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Smoothie King Center
  • June 19 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
  • June 21 – Houston @ Toyota Center
  • June 24 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center
  • June 28 – Miami, Florida, @ Miami-Dade Arena
  • July 1 – Atlanta, Georgia, @State Farm Arena
  • July 2 – Atlanta, Georgia, @ State Farm Arena
  • July 5 – Chicago, Illinois, @ United Center
  • July 6 – Chicago, Illinois, @ United Center
  • July 8 – Detroit, Michigan, @ Little Caesars Arena
  • July 11 – Boston, Massachusett, @ TD Garden
  • July 12 – Boston, Massachusett, @ TD Garden
  • July 14 – Montreal, Canada, @ Bell Centre
  • July 17 – Brooklyn, New York, @ Barclays Center
  • July 18 – Brooklyn, New York, @ Barclays Center
  • July 25 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
  • July 26 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden
  • July 28 – Washington, D.C., @ Capital One Arena
  • July 31 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, @ Wells Fargo Center
  • Aug. 12 – Inglewood, California, @ Kia Forum
  • Aug. 13 – Inglewood, California, @ Kia Forum
  • Aug. 18 – San Francisco, California, @ Chase Center
  • Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, California, @ Crypto.com Arena
  • Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, California @ Crypto.com Arena
  • Aug. 25 – Seattle, Washington, @ Climate Pledge Arena
  • Aug.. 28 – Vancouver, Canada, @ Rogers Arena
  • Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, Nevada, @ T-Mobile Arena
  • Sept. 5 – Glendale, Arizona, @ Desert Diamond Arena

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ezekiel Elliott had the same fate as Dallas Cowboys greats Tony Dorsett and Emmitt Smith
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Man found in Oak Cliff field died from ‘homicidal violence,’ officials say
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL7 days ago
'Pawn Stars': Chumlee Pleaded Guilty to Multiple Charges Over the Years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Absolutely brutal groin shot leads to ejection
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Bill Self News
Lawrence, KS9 hours ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
TCU, Gonzaga set for blockbuster battle in NCAA Round of 32
Fort Worth, TX1 hour ago
Ezekiel Elliott officially done in Dallas. Cowboys part ways with 2-time rushing champ
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Fire destroys museum dedicated to preserving North Texas history, officials say
Decatur, TX5 hours ago
Fort Worth’s Panther Island gets an additional $20 million to design channel gates
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: “His commitment and passion for winning is selfless”
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Yes, The Original is really closing in west Fort Worth. But look what’s opening
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
‘Much love to ZEKE!’: Dallas Cowboys fans react to Ezekiel Elliott’s imminent release
Dallas, TX3 days ago
Two dead after Garland apartment resident shoots burglars in self-defense, police say
Garland, TX5 hours ago
Roaches, rat droppings observed in latest Dallas health inspections of restaurants
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Tree limb crashes onto family visiting San Antonio Zoo, hospitalizing 7, officials say
San Antonio, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy