Drake, 21 Savage head to Dallas this summer for ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour. How to get tickets

Two of hip hop’s biggest names — Drake and 21 Savage — are coming to the American Airlines Center in Dallas on June 24 as part of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” concert tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 . A special presale for Cash App card users starts noon Wednesday and goes until 10 p.m. Thursday . Ticket buyers can use the first nine digits of their cards as a code and complete the transaction with their Cash App account. There is also a presale with Sprite.com from noon to 10 p.m. Thursday.





The tour hits 21 cities across North America, with select cities getting multiple dates. Drake will make a stop in Houston on June 21.

Rapper 21 Savage wil be joining Drake’s “It’s A Blur” 21-city concert tour. File photo, 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This is Drake’s first tour since going on the road with Migos in 2018, which also made stops in Dallas and Houston.

“The title of the tour is in reference to the nearly unprecedented level of success the rapper has had in his career , with all seven of his solo albums — including 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ — reaching No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts,” according to Culture Map Dallas. “His most recent album — ‘Her Loss,’ a collaboration with 21 Savage — also went to No. 1, continuing the streak.”

The four-time Grammy-winner will kick off his tour June 16 in New Orleans and stop in Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Concert dates on Drake’s 2023 ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour