Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Emotional Live on 'Today' Watching Her Oscars Acceptance Speech

Jamie Lee Curtis is still emotional looking back on her win at Sunday's Oscars. The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress , couldn't help but get teary again as she was shown moments from her acceptance speech on Tuesday's TODAY show, during which she thanked her family, fans and late parents Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis.

"I know it looks like I'm standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people," she said in her speech. After watching back a portion of her speech on Tuesday's episode of the NBC morning show , Curtis revealed it was the first time she had relived the moment since her big win. "I hadn't watched that," she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. "That was the first time I've seen it. Thanks, everybody, good morning!"

The moment in which Curtis got to pay tribute to her Hollywood movie star parents , who were both nominated for Oscars during their careers but never won, was especially important to her. "They've been my beautiful shadow my whole life," she said. "It was always - they walked in the room before I did anytime I went anywhere, and I always understood and accepted it with the grace I tried to."

Curtis also thanked her husband, actor and director Christopher Guest, and their two daughters during her speech. The actress revealed the way she is referring to her Academy Award statue is a tribute to 26-year-old daughter Ruby, who is non-binary. "In support of my daughter Ruby, I'm having them be a they/them," Curtis said of the statue. "I'm going to just call them 'them,' and they are doing great. They're settling in."

She continued, "In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have this couple days, and I'm very moved by the whole thing." While the Halloween star joked about getting "a little weepy," Curtis was earnest when discussing how grateful she's been for the validation of her peers after such a long career in Hollywood. "The longing for attention and appreciation for your work is universal," she said. "Whatever job you do, you hope someone appreciates you. And this is a really lovely, shiny gesture of appreciation."

Related: