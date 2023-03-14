Aaron Rodgers Retirement Theory Floated On Tuesday

Aaron Rodgers is certainly taking his time to make a decision about his football-playing future.

The 18-year NFL veteran was not part of any moves on Day 1 of the league's legal tampering period yesterday, and while some believe he's destined to be traded to the Jets, others have started to question if Rodgers will suit up at all in 2023.

In a tweet this Tuesday morning, though, NFL insider Matt Miller shared the one reason he believes a Rodgers retirement won't be coming this offseason.

"There’s only ONE reason I don’t think Rodgers will retire. He won’t want his HOF day overshadowed by Brady also being inducted that day," Miller said.

Believe it or not, Rodgers has already made his thoughts very clear on the notion that he wouldn't retire in the same year as Brady.

"The idea that I wouldn't want to share a stage [at the Hall of Fame] with Tom Brady and J.J. Watt, I think, is ridiculous," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show in early-February.

But as pointed out by many in the replies to Miller's tweet this Tuesday, Rodgers may have more than one reason to postpone hanging up the cleats this spring.

"There are $60,000,000 and 1 reason lol," one fan tweeted.

"I can think of 60 million reasons why," wrote Zach.

Rodgers has $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023.