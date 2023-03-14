Open in App
Savannah, GA
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Family of man who died in police custody files $12M lawsuit against City of Savannah

By Dajhea Jones,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ogjM4_0lIZEK2B00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of William Harvey, a 60-year-old man who committed suicide in the custody of the Savannah Police Department in April of 2021, is demanding $12 million from the City of Savannah.

In a press conference held Tuesday morning, attorneys representing Harvey’s family announced their intent to file a $12 million lawsuit against the City as soon as this afternoon.

“This family has to pursue justice on behalf of William Zach Harvey,”said attorney Francys Johnson.

The family alleges Savannah Police neglected to take action and left Harvey alone while in custody after he explicitly stated his suffering from mental health issues.

“He communicated, in no uncertain terms, of his mental health illnesses. He stated to law enforcement that night that he was paranoid schizophrenic and bipolar. That he was suffering from depression and anxiety and that he was taking meds to combat those issues,” attorney Mawuli Davis said.

Harvey was found unresponsive in an interrogation room at Savannah police headquarters on April 3 after being left alone, where officials say he was being questioned in an aggravated assault investigation. Investigators determined he died of suicide by hanging.

After an SPD internal affairs investigation into Harvey’s death, two officers who interacted with Harvey were fired and another was suspended. Three other officers were also fired after mocking Harvey’s death by sending a GIF or meme about it in a group chat between officers.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Savannah, GA newsLocal Savannah, GA
3 Ga. providers attacked while treating person who passed out at hotel; suspect arrested
Savannah, GA1 day ago
British Tourist Murder Trial: Police say pair shot and killed man vacationing in Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Regional Youth Detention Officer in Savannah charged with aggravated assault
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SPD searching for missing teen
Savannah, GA3 hours ago
Pedestrian crash: 1 person struck by car, injured in front of JW Marriott
Savannah, GA23 hours ago
'Whether they're impaired on alcohol or drugs either way it's deadly': Twiggs County holds St. Paddy's DUI stop
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Paramedic assaulted, 1 person jailed after emergency call at Savannah's JW Marriott
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Bluffton man arrested on drug trafficking charges
Bluffton, SC1 day ago
Arrest made after Chatham EMS paramedic, EMTs assaulted
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for 73-year-old woman last seen leaving hospital
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Missing 73-year-old woman located
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates 25-year-old’s death
Hilton Head Island, SC2 days ago
Woman struck by vehicle on River Street
Savannah, GA23 hours ago
7 overdoses, 5 that were fatal, prompt warning from police in Georgia
Statesboro, GA3 days ago
Savannah Police Department appoints assistant chiefs, majors during ceremony
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Richmond Hill man found guilty of distributing fentanyl
Richmond Hill, GA4 days ago
Savannah Police investigating afternoon shooting
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Police arrest 17-year-old suspect following shooting near Savannah High
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Shooting in Downtown Savannah leaves 1 seriously injured
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Savannah Fire says they haven’t responded to any fires yet on St. Patrick’s Day
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Bryan County Man Convicted on Federal Drug Charges for Trafficking Fentanyl
Richmond Hill, GA3 days ago
Two Douglas residents among 11 indicted by feds on drug, illegal firearms possession
Douglas, GA4 days ago
1 person injured following shooting near Hopkins and West 45th St.
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Russell Laffitte asks for new trial; bases request on Alex Murdaugh’s testimony
Savannah, GA5 days ago
Savannah city council ties vote for liquor license in heated hour-long discussion, applicant can re-apply
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Beaufort County man burned in vehicle fire
Seabrook Island, SC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy