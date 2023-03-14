Open in App
Yuma, AZ
KYMA News 11

YCSO notifies Yuma community of sex offender

By Dillon Fuhrman,

4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) wants to notify the Yuma community of convicted sex offender in the area.

The offender, Sergio Mendoza, is a 29-year-old man, has notified YCSO that he is residing in the area near S. Drysdale Lane and Central Canal in Yuma. YCSO describes Mendoza as five-feet, six-inches tall, 185 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Mendoza pled guilty on January 9, 2013 to one count of Luring a Minor for Exploitation. He was then sentenced to ten years of Intensive Probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation.

While Mendoza is no longer on probation, he is considered as a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend, according to YCSO.

At this time, he is not wanted by YCSO. However, if you have information regarding the current criminal activity of Mendoza or any other offender, then call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.

To search for offenders in your area, you can click this LINK .

If you want to read more about this, then read the press release below.

