NBA Fans Blast Paul George For Naming Himself As The Best Two-Way SF In NBA History

Paul George claims he is the best two-way player at the small forward position in NBA history, and fans blasted him for it.

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George has undoubtedly been one of the finest two-way players in the NBA over the last decade.

Considering his expertise on the matter, he was asked to name the best two-way players ever on the latest episode of "Podcast P" and he went by position, picking himself at small forward.

"My top 5, I'ma go by position," George said. "Point guard I'ma go GP (Gary Payton), at shooting guard I'ma go with the GOAT MJ (Michael Jordan), he inspired my idol Kobe (Bryant) and my idol Kobe inspired me. At the three, gotta go me. When healthy and locked in, I think I'm up there with the best to play both ends."

He went on to pick Kevin Garnett, and Hakeem Olajuwon for the remaining two spots, and they were both good choices. George picking himself didn't sit well with the fans, however, as they blasted him for it.

"You literally play with a SF that would be ahead of you on this list." said a fan referring to Kawhi Leonard who would widely be regarded as a better two-way player than George.

"LeBron clears you on both ends tubs." a LeBron James fan thinks James is easily a better two-way player than George and it is hard to argue with that.

"😂😂😂 Dude said he knows he can’t be that guy to lead a team to a chip but somehow he’s the best two-way SF in HISTORY???😭😭." a fan pointed out George had admitted t hat he couldn't be the best player on a title-winning team but is claiming to be the best two-way SF here.

"Not even better than Jimmy Butler." said a fan who believes that Jimmy Butler is even a better two-way player than George.

"He ain’t even the best two-way SF in his era let alone all time. He ain’t even top three in his era." stated another who thinks George isn't even in the top 3 for this era.

You like the confidence he has in himself, but there's almost no one who would agree with him there. He isn't even the best two-way player on his team as fans pointed out, as Kawhi is clearly better. The likes of LeBron and Scottie Pippen would have the edge over him as well, and you could probably name a few more.

Still, it is good to see George being so confident about his abilities, as there have been times when it seemed he wasn't too sure of himself. If this helps him deliver in the biggest moments in the playoffs, then Los Angeles Clippers fans certainly wouldn't mind.

Paul George Names The Most Underrated Player In The NBA Today

George has had a lot to say on his podcast, and when the topic of the most underrated player in the league came up, PG picked Jaden McDaniels from the Minnesota Timberwolves. He praised McDaniels' defense, and he is definitely one who goes under the radar, as the Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert.

McDaniels is putting up 11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, and 1.0 BPG this season, which are some pretty decent numbers. He might even have a case to make it to one of the All-Defense teams and what is for sure, is that McDaniels won't be under the radar for much longer.

