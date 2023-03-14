15 St. Patrick's Day pub crawls, family-friendly festivals and more happening in Orlando this week

Raglan Road Irish Pub throws a Mighty St. Patrick's Festival every year.

It’s time to get lucky! 4 pm Friday; Swiggs, 50 E. Central Blvd.; $25; 650-440-2390.[event-1]Live music on multiple stages, craft beer, food trucks and vendors. 4 pm Saturday; Historic Downtown Sanford, Second Street and Sanford Avenue; 407-339-0879.[event-2]A night of Irish mythological folklore & fun. Vendors, fairy hair installations, roaming fairies, costume contest and raffles. 7 pm Saturday; Warriors Sports Park, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $10; 321-287-4805.[event-3]Two days full of bar crawl adventures. 4 pm Friday-Saturday; Underground Public House, 19 S. Orange Ave; $15.[event-5]Award-winning imported Irish bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers rock the fun throughout this festival that leads up to the mother of all Irish holidays. Thursday-Sunday; Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista; $20; 407-938-0300.[event-7]7 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; $11; 619-734-6771.[event-6]Nonstop music, street performers, lucky leprechauns, food and green beverage specials and more. 2 pm Friday; Promenade at Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee; free; 407-338-4811.[event-8]Live music, dance performances and food trucks, and the return of the light-up St. Patrick’s Day night parade. 7 pm Saturday; Kissimmee Lakefront Park, 101 Lakeshore Blvd., Kissimmee; 407-957-7243.[event-9]Featured games include beer pong, flip cup and cornhole, plus a NCAA basketball tournament viewing area with a giant screen, prizes, drink specials, local food, and music by DJ Digital. 4 pm Friday; Thornton Park District, 10 N. Summerlin Ave.; $10-$15.[event-10]It’s time to get lucky in the streets — get your greenest attire and celebrate without the craziness of downtown. 6 pm Friday; Bull and Bush, 2408 E. Robinson St.; $10-$15; 407-896-7546.[event-11]7:30 pm Friday; Ten10 Brewing, 1010 Virginia Drive; $10; 407-930-8993.[event-12]A fun, casual day with good beer, and live music from Layla Brisbois and the Wendy Tercier duo. 2 pm Friday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.[event-13]Music by the Tipsy Sparrows, food by Royal-T Tapas. 4 pm Sunday; Windermere Brewing Co., 111 W. Fifth St., Windermere; free; 407-357-0072.[event-14]Enjoy food and drink as well as live entertainment: a DJ, a band, stilt walker, and a dueling piano set. 2 pm Friday; Pat O’Briens, CityWalk at Universal Orlando; 407-224-3663.[event-15]Forget Tinder, the St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is where the action is at. Noon Saturday; Ember Bar and Restaurant, 42 W. Central Blvd.; $25-$60; 650-440-2390.[event-4]