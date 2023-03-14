Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Rosedale, Driver Treated For Minor Injuries

Baltimore County Fire Department Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department

One person is being treated for injuries sustained after a train struck a tractor-trailer in Baltimore County.

In Rosedale, crews from the Baltimore County Fire Department were called to the 7500 block of Lake Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, where there was a reported collision involving a train and truck in the area.

Officials say that the driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed minor injuries.

Haz-Mat crews also responded to the site of the crash to assess the situation. Travelers heading through the area have been advised to “use caution in the area.”

No additional information was released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.