Paintsville, KY
UPI News

Look: Dog rescue on Kentucky cliff turns into human rescue

By Ben Hooper,

4 days ago

March 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Kentucky were dispatched to help a dog stranded on a cliff ledge -- and ended up rescuing an emergency management official whose own rescue attempt went awry.

Firefighters dispatched to rescue a dog from a Kentucky cliff ended up rescuing an emergency management official who became stranded while attempting to mount his own rescue. Photo courtesy of W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue/Facebook

W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue, based in Wittensville, said in a Facebook post that its rope rescue team was assembled and dispatched to an area near U.S. 23 when Johnson County Emergency Management reported a dog stranded on a cliff.

The crew arrived on the scene and ended up helping Paintsville firefighters rescue Lawrence County's Emergency Management director, who had become stranded on the cliff while trying to reach the dog.

The rope team then rappelled down the cliff to rescue the dog, but the canine fled and was able to slide down the cliff on its own. The dog did not appear to be injured and fled the scene, rescuers said.

"The time and resources committed to rescuing the would-be rescuer delayed help for the dog. This is why it is so important to wait on rescuers who are properly trained and equipped," the Facebook post said.

