Delco Driver Who Stopped To Help At Accident Scene Hit By Passing Car: Police

The crash occurred near this stretch of I-95 in Delaware County, troopers say.

A Philadelphia man who pulled over at the scene of a Delaware County accident was seriously injured when he was hit by a passing car, authorities say.

It happened on I-95 in Tinicum Township in the early morning hours on Sunday, March 12, state police wrote in a report. A single-vehicle accident had occurred in the right lane near mile marker 8.7, disabling the car and blocking the path, troopers said.

A passing driver, 44-year-old Kafumba Kromah, parked his Mitsubishi Outlander on the right shoulder and got out to assist at the scene of the crash, police said.

At about 1 a.m., a driver in an Audi A6 was approaching the disabled car in the right lane "at a high rate of speed," they continued. The driver swerved right to avoid hitting the wrecked car, traveling into the shoulder and striking Kromah, troopers said.

Kromah was thrown clear to the Exit 9 off-ramp, police wrote. He was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland where he was treated for what troopers called "suspected serious injuries," according to the accident report.

The driver of the Audi, 22-year-old Donovan Stone of Drexel Hill, was arrested for suspicion of DUI, they said.

I-95's northbound lanes in the area remained closed to traffic for five hours as investigators worked the scene Sunday morning, the report adds.

State judicial filings show Stone posted 10 percent of his $75,000 cash bail and was released from the Delaware County jail on Monday, March 13. He is charged with felony aggravated assault along with multiple DUI offenses and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to court records.

Stone will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 29.

