Will your PC run Resident Evil 4 remake - here are the minimum and recommended specs

Can your PC run Resident Evil 4 remake

The reimagined version of Resident Evil 4 is coming very soon on PC and other platforms, so you might be wondering whether your computer will be up to the task of running it.

Here’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 4 remake’s PC system requirements .

Even though the game is launching in 2023, Resident Evil 4 remake will require the same technical specs as the previous entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, which came out two years ago. So, the RE4 remake’s hardware requirements will be reasonable, but you still might not be able to run it properly, if your machine is too old.

Minimum system requirements - Resident Evil 4 remake

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Dedicated video memory: 4GB VRAM

4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

These minimum specs should allow the game to run at 1080p/45fps if the Prioritize Performance setting is used, and the frame rate might drop below that during more intense parts of the game.

Recommended system requirements - Resident Evil 4 remake

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Dedicated video memory: 8GB VRAM

8GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

According to Capcom, this setup should get you 1080p at 60fps. Again, the actual frame rate might drop in more graphics-intensive scenes.

If you want ray tracing enabled, you will need at least an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or better.

The official system specs listed on Steam don't show the required storage space for PC, but if PS5 and Xbox Series X|S download files are anything to go by, expect the game to use at least between 60 and 70 GB of your drive. That figure could go up when the game is installed on your machine and the day-one patch is applied.

If you're still unsure if your PC configuration meets the requirements to run the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can always take a free online test from a website like Can You Run It? to find out.