Logan, UT
Deseret News

The dates are set for Utah State’s spring football

By Trent Wood,

4 days ago
The Utah Aggies storm the field before playing the UConn Huskies at the Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The 2023 college football season is months away — Utah State kicks off the year on Sept. 2 against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City — but spring camp is nearly here.

The Aggies were back at Maverik Stadium for conditioning work on Monday, and spring camp is officially less than a week away.

The Aggies will open camp on March 20 and will have 13 practices in total, all held inside Maverik Stadium barring inclement weather.

There will also be two scrimmages this spring, the first on April 8 and the final one on April 22.

The latter scrimmage will be the spring showcase this year. Per USU head coach Blake Anderson, the Aggies will likely have to eschew a traditional Blue vs. White game this spring due to injuries and lack of available players.

Spring football carries with it some added weight for the Aggies this season after the team went 6-7 in 2022, which was a significant step back from the previous year when it went 11-3 and won the Mountain West Conference championship.

Anderson has made no secret that the Aggies need to improve greatly this offseason, and they will have to do so after numerous coaching changes and some serious player movement, the latest of which occurred Tuesday morning when senior linebacker AJ Vongphachanh entered the transfer portal .

“We were 6-7 (last season),” Anderson said on National Signing Day . “We need help everywhere. ... Man, we need help at every single position. We have to get better at every single position. We need a phenomenal spring, competitive period to get that.”

