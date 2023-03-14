Open in App
Erie, PA
YourErie

Shriners Erie Telethon taking place tonight on JET 24

By SEAN LAFFERTY,

4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Community residents are once again asked to show their generosity toward an organization helping children.

Tonight, we kick off the 10th year JET 24 has worked with Shriners Children’s Erie to televise its annual Telethon for children.

The Shriners Children’s Erie Telethon is taking place live Tuesday, March 14 on JET 24 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall.

People are encouraged to call during the telethon to make a donation to the organization which has been around for 96 years. Shriners is one of the top-ranked pediatric orthopedic facilities in the nation.

The telethon is one way for Shriners to carry out their mission of helping kids regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

It all began in 1927 thanks to the Zem Zem Shriners.

Join us tonight beginning at 5 p.m. on air and online at YourErie.com . To donate you can visit Shrinerserietelethon.com or call 814-875-8888.

