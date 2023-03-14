Open in App
Al Nassr Reach King Cup Semi-Final Despite Cristiano Ronaldo Drawing Another Blank At Mrsool Park

By Robert Summerscales,

4 days ago

Ronaldo has netted eight times in his first nine games since joining Al Nassr in January but all of those goals have come in away matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo has still never scored at Mrsool Park after drawing a blank for Al Nassr in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Abha in the quarter-finals of the King Cup.

Ronaldo has netted eight times in his first nine games since joining Al Nassr in January.

But all of those goals have come in away matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the bench after being subbed off late on in Al Nassr's 3-1 win over Abha

Saudi Sports Company SSC/Twitter/@ssc_sports

Al Nassr were comfortable winners without a scoring contribution from their big-name star.

Strikes from Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Mohammed Maran were enough to see Al Nassr cruise into the semi-finals of a tournament they have not won since 1990.

But Ronaldo was clearly desperate to score in front of his home supporters and he cut a frustrated figure for much of the game.

Ronaldo was shown a yellow card for an angry reaction to the referee after the half-time whistle had halted an Al Nassr attack.

The 38-year-old later struggled to hide his frustration after being substituted off in the 87th minute.

This was the second Al Nassr game in a row that had witnessed Ronaldo losing his temper.

Ronaldo stormed off the field in a huff following a 1-0 loss to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The 38-year-old angrily booted a water bottle on his walk back to the locker rooms after Al-Ittihad fans taunted him by chanting the name of Lionel Messi .

