Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27

Two more award categories were announced Tuesday -- Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year. Nominees for Songwriter of the Year include Amy Allen, Ashley Gorley, Justin Tranter, Omer Fedi and The Dream. Producer of the Year nominees include Blake Slatkin, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Louis Bell and Tyler Johnson .
Fans can vote on certain categories through Monday, including, Best Lyrics, Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Photographer, Favorite Documentary, TikTok Bop of the Year and Favorite Use of a Sample.
Kravitz most recently performed Sunday on The Oscars during the In Memoriam segment.
In its 10th year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates 2022's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. It will air live on March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.
