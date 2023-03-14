Lenny Kravitz to host, perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27

March 14 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz will host the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartMedia has announced. The four-time Grammy award winning musician will also perform.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz, seen here at the Oscars Sunday, will host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"I'm thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music," Kravitz said.

Kelly Clarkson , Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Keith Urban , Pink, Muni Long, Cosplay and Cody Johnson will also perform at the show.

IHeartRadio will present the Innovator Award to Taylor Swift and Icon Award to Pink at the show.

Lizzo, Harry Styles and Swift lead the awards show with seven nominations each.

Two more award categories were announced Tuesday -- Songwriter of the Year and Producer of the Year. Nominees for Songwriter of the Year include Amy Allen, Ashley Gorley, Justin Tranter, Omer Fedi and The Dream. Producer of the Year nominees include Blake Slatkin, Jack Antonoff, Kid Harpoon, Louis Bell and Tyler Johnson .

Fans can vote on certain categories through Monday, including, Best Lyrics, Best Fan Army, Best Music Video, Favorite Tour Photographer, Favorite Documentary, TikTok Bop of the Year and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Kravitz most recently performed Sunday on The Oscars during the In Memoriam segment.

In its 10th year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates 2022's most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. It will air live on March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com