Green Bay, WI
Sports Illustrated

Nine Funny Tweets About Waiting for Aaron Rodgers to Make a Decision

By Jimmy Traina,

4 days ago

NFL fans are not happy with the situation dragging out.

1. All signs are pointing to Aaron Rodgers’s being traded from the Packers to the Jets, but as of this writing, the deal has not been officially announced.

Some people are accusing Rodgers of holding Green Bay and New York hostage, while other people claim the deal is done with the teams just working out logistics and the holdup in the announcement has nothing to do with Rodgers.

However, not many people are giving Rodgers the benefit of the doubt here since he loves attention and then complaining about getting attention, combined with his love of messing with the media.

While many are complaining about having to wait for Rodgers’s decision, which he said would come soon the other day, many are having fun with the s---show and expressing their feelings on social media.

2. Sportico has a look at the value of each MLB franchise, with the Yankees leading the way with a big edge over the Dodgers.

And here are the top 10 most valuable sports franchises in the U.S.

3. Jason Kelce announced Monday that he was returning to the Eagles. Philadelphia’s executive vice president celebrated the news with the veteran offensive lineman by doing shots. Check out the pours.

4. The Kings and Bucks got into a little scuffle at the end of their game last night.

After the game, Sacramento coach Mike Brown wasn't playing.

5. It's pretty funny that the Raiders signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Patriots after this happened last season.

6. This week's SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast is an all–”Traina Thoughts” edition with our weekly contributor, Sal Licata, from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York.

On this episode, we discuss the rumors that have started already about Tom Brady returning to the NFL and argue about whether Brady would actually unretire for a second time and come back to play. We also talk about the backlash that was heaped upon Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim after the duo dismissed hockey talk on an episode of First Take, Ja Morant going on Instagram Live with a gun while at a strip club and the Chris Rock Netflix special.

Sal also pulls back the curtain and gives the inside scoop on going viral recently for a clip of his losing it on a caller who blamed Sal for the Mets’ losing the NL East last year to the Braves.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

You can also watch the SI Media with Jimmy Traina on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: RIP to former Yankee Joe Pepitone, who died Monday.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

