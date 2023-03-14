Open in App
The Comeback

Golf world reacts as massive new rule could change the entire game

By Kevin Harrish,

4 days ago
There have already been plenty of changes to professional golf over the past several months thanks to the rise of LIV Golf, but nothing has changed the way the game is played quite like the proposal this week that could limit the type of balls players use across professional golf.

The USGA and R&A – which help shape the rules of golf – announced a massive proposal this week that could limit the types of golf balls that professionals can use in competition with the goal of shortening the overall driving distance.

“The USGA and The R&A have proposed a Model Local Rule (MLR) that gives competition organizers the option to require use of golf balls that are tested under modified launch conditions to address the impacts of hitting distance in golf,” the USGA and R&G said in a release on Tuesday, according to Geoff Shackelford.

The goal of the change is to shorten the distance in which competitors are able to drive the ball. This change would put a greater emphasis on precision, strategy, shot-making and putting.

It would be a massive change, especially given how dependent the game has become on driving ability, and the golf world had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

We’ll have to see if this proposal actually goes into effect. If it does, it will certainly be interesting to see how it changes the game of golf.

[ Geoff Shackelford ]

