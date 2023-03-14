Open in App
Hopewell Township, OH
Son Accused Of Fatally Stabbing His Parents In Cumberland County: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5jFb_0lIZ6rT500
Cumberland County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 34-year-old man from Cumberland County is accused of stabbing his parents to death, authorities said.

Craig P. Williams, of Tipton Drive in Hopewell Township, has been charged with murder, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension and multiple other charges, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Police found Brenda L. Williams and Billy C. Williams Jr. stabbed to death at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 13, Webb-McRae said.

Members of the New Jersey State Police – Bridgeton Station arrived at the residence for a well-being check. Troopers discovered the victims dead inside the residence from what appeared, pending autopsy findings, to be stabbing wounds, the prosecutor said.

Craig Williams was arrested and additionally charged with obstruction, tampering with evidence and weapons offenses, she said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the New Jersey State Police –Bridgeton Station Criminal Investigations Office at 856-451-0101 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-453-0486.

