Open in App
Decatur, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Decatur Police identify man killed in Sunday wreck on I-65

By Logan Sparkman,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRfRY_0lIZ6Zm700

DECATUR, Ala. ( WHNT ) – The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified the man killed after his vehicle hit a guardrail and he was ejected on I-65 northbound near Decatur Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for DPD said that officers, as well as Decatur Fire and Rescue, and Decatur Morgan EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-65 northbound near the bridge. After investigating, officers determined the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail on the bridge.

Morgan County Corrections Officer suffers broken arm during ‘inmate assault’

The spokesperson identified Romeo Antonio Gabriel Cash as the man who was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger sustained a leg injury and was transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, while two other passengers were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with minor injuries, according to the DPD spokesperson.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Decatur, AL newsLocal Decatur, AL
Decatur Police on the scene after 18-wheeler wreck on Highway 20
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Decatur Police on scene of wreck involving overturned 18-wheeler
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Madison man arrested after kilos of cocaine sent through the mail, police say
Madison, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Falkville man arrested in connection with burglary at historic home near Hartselle
Falkville, AL21 hours ago
Authorities identify man killed in attempted car-theft
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
HPD identifies man arrested after car wrecks into house in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Car crashes into Huntsville salon
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Huntsville Utilities says power mostly restored after vehicle accident
Huntsville, AL4 hours ago
2 killed in Marshall County wreck Thursday morning identified
Union Grove, AL2 days ago
Woman Sentenced in 2015 Fatal Crash Case | March 16, 2023 | News 19 at 9 p.m.
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office still searching for work release trustee
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Mother charged with capital murder after 8-year-old killed in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
One dead, two injured, one detained in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Neighbor of Hartselle woman accused of killing 8-year-old speaks on the tragedy
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
Huntsville Police ask for help in finding stolen construction vehicle
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Morgan County Superintendent releases statement after 8-year-old boy dies in Hartselle stabbing
Hartselle, AL2 days ago
28-year-old Alabama man charged in shooting deaths of father, dog
Hamilton, AL1 day ago
Mom Charged With Murder has Criminal History | March 17, 2023 | News 19 at 4 p.m.
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Athens man indicted for DUI, manslaughter in fatal wreck
Athens, AL3 days ago
Florence woman hit by vehicle, dies overnight
Florence, AL3 days ago
Two killed in Union Grove crash
Union Grove, AL2 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL4 days ago
Jasper police arrest two people, suspected of trafficking drugs
Jasper, AL2 days ago
HPD: 15-year-old killed during drug-related robbery
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Manslaughter indictment returned in hit-and-run death of Athens man
Athens, AL3 days ago
Dead man found in car in Jasper
Jasper, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy