Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
93.7 The Fan

How the Steelers signing Patrick Peterson signals a massive shift in their philosophy

By Alex Reimer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msIPF_0lIZ66VX00

Under Kevin Colbert, the Steelers seldom signed free agents in their mid-30s and rarely selected defensive backs in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

It’s apparent that new general manager Omar Kahn is running a different operation.

On Monday, the Steelers signed decorated corner Patrick Peterson at the start of NFL free agency to a two-year, $14 million deal with $5.85 million in guarantees. Those are team-friendly terms, especially considering he’ll probably only be a one-year rental. Next season, Peterson’s base salary will jump from $1.3 million to $3.4 million, and his cap hit will be $9.75 million.

Peterson signing with the Steelers is surprising for a couple of reasons. Though Peterson enjoyed two strong seasons with the Vikings — he intercepted five passes last year for the first time since 2012 — he’s still 33 years old.

On a related note, Peterson said to Adam Schefter in January he’s chasing a Super Bowl ring at this point in his career. “I want to be able to be with the team that’s going to be in the position that’s going to be in the playoffs,” he said.

Though the Steelers rebounded and finished 9-8 last season, they’re hardly a Super Bowl favorite.

But they are the epitome of stability, and it’s apparent that Peterson values their cache. Wearing the black and gold is still meaningful.

“Take my talents to the Steel Curtain, the Terrible Towels,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast. “I grew up watching all the greats there. I love Coach Tomlin and what he brings to the table. How consistent he is. How consistent the defense is, his is team is, year-in and year-out. They are always in position to win ballgames. That’s all you can ask for.”

With that said, the Steelers didn’t overpay for Peterson, either. He’s an affordable replacement for Cameron Sutton, who inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lions.

But that doesn’t mean Peterson makes up for losing Sutton entirely. The 12-year vet has mostly played outside corner during his career, whereas Sutton is more versatile. The other two corners on the roster, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace, are better-suited to play outside, too.

That’s where the draft comes into play. Armed with the No. 17 overall pick, the Steelers might be in position to select one of the draft’s three top corners: Joey Porter Jr., Devon Witherspoon or Christian Gonzalez.

If not, they could also select a cornerback in the second round. Either way, the Steelers will likely take two corners this year.

That’s not how Colbert ran his board. In 22 years, he used first- or second-round picks on corners just four times, and for good reason. While Bryant McFadden was on two Super Bowl-winning teams, Senquez Golson, Ricardo Coclaugh and Artie Burns were busts.

For this Peterson bandaid to really work, Khan must hit on at least one corner next month.

Then we’ll really see if this is a different regime.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
3 best NFL free agents still available to round out Steelers’ roster
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Signing LB Elandon Roberts To Two-Year Deal
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers open up over $10 million in cap space with Minkah Fitzpatrick move
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hopkins 'Telling Everybody He Wants to Sign with Cowboys'?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys reportedly in talks with three-time Pro Bowl WR
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Eagles add another stud defensive weapon after Darius Slay extension
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Son of former Steelers legend Jerome Bettis getting big-time college offers. Check out his film
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Fortunately For The Steelers, The Ravens And Bengals Suffer Massive Losses During First Days Of Free Agency
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Former Steelers First-Round Pick Signs With New Team
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
CBS Grades Steelers' Free Agency Signings
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Try to Sign Orlando Brown, Lose to Bengals
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Steelers Change Defense in Free Agency
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Steelers CB Patrick Peterson Tells Favorite Mike Tomlin Story
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers updated 7-round mock draft after 1st wave of free agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Sean Miller on everything Pitt-was he ever close to being head coach?
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Cavaliers believe Sixers stars Joel Embiid, James Harden manipulate rules
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Pitt G Jamarius Burton Responds to John Hugley Transfer
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy