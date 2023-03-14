Open in App
Seattle, WA
Source: Seahawks plan to release Quinton Jefferson

By Brady Henderson,

4 days ago

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks plan to release defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson , a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move saves Seattle around $4.5 million in cap space and comes one day after the Seahawks and former Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones agreed to a three-year deal reportedly worth $51 million.

Jefferson, who turns 30 on March 31, played in all 17 games last season and made three starts. His 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss were both career highs.

Jefferson returned to Seattle last offseason on a two-year, $9.5 million deal that was set to pay him $4.485 million. His release incurs a dead money charge of $2 million.

It was Jefferson's third stint with the Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2016. Jefferson has also played for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders over seven NFL seasons. He has 20.5 career sacks in 89 regular-season games.

Jefferson may not be the only veteran defensive lineman the Seahawks will move on from in order to clear salary cap space. Shelby Harris , who's set to count $12.2 million against the cap, has been considered a potential cap casualty.

