Tron: Identity Release Date Revealed

Tron: Identity , the new Tron game from developer Bithell Games, now has a release date. It'll be out on April 11th for the PC and Nintendo Switch, the creators announced this week, which means the game will indeed be hitting its projected release window established previously when the game was first announced . The release date announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer, too, which showed off more of the visual novel including its puzzles and dialogue options players will work through.

That gameplay trailer with the accompanying release date can be seen below courtesy of Bithell Games following Tuesday's announcement. The Tron aesthetic is recognizable pretty much immediately with more specific gameplay elements showed off throughout the trailer.

" Tron: Identity is a visual novel adventure following Query, a detective program tasked with uncovering the mystery of what was taken and by whom," a preview of the game explained. "Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it's up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth."

As one might've imagined by seeing the multiple dialogue options and the implication of branching choices, the game does boast different endings for players to achieve, so it looks as though Tron fans will be able to keep themselves busy with the game for a while.

The developer, Bithell Games, is one that people might recognize as the creator of Thomas Was Alone as well as the John Wick game John Wick Hex . That one similarly featured a different, more stylized take on a action-heavy genre, so if you're fond of that kind of alternate approach to a series like the John Wick movies, the new take on Tron might be of interest, too.

Outside of Tron: Identity but still in the realm of Tron , there's a third film in the works now called Tron: Ares . News broke earlier this year that work on the movie was finally moving forward with actor Jared Leto still said to be attached to the movie.

Tron: Identity is scheduled to release on April 11th for the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.

