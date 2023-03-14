Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
MIX 107.9

The best pizza spots in Charlotte

By Kiara Jacobs,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLiMI_0lIZ3Y4R00

Source: Cavan Images / Getty

Math enthusiasts know March 14 to be National PI Day, but pastry and pizza fans are thinking of a different kind of pie (with an e).

National PI Day The day recognizes the mathematical constant known as pi and also known as 3.14

Google Trends recently shared the most-searched pies in each U.S. state. According to the results, the most-searched type of pie in the U.S. is apple pie! Following apple are pumpkin pie, sweet potato pie, pecan, peanut butter pie, and chess pie.

Of course, you can’t forget about pizza lovers. Pizza back in the late 1800s was first called pie when Italian arrived in the United States.

Some pizza shops are honoring the day with special discounts and deals .

To celebrate, here are some of the best pizza places in the Charlotte area:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

1. Geno D’s Pizza

Uptown: 224 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28202

2. Salud Beer Shop

Uptown: 3306-B N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205

3. The Crust Pizza

South Charlotte: 1600 E Woodlawn Rd Ste 250 ParkTowne Village Charlotte, NC 28209

4. Inizio Pizza Napoletana

South Charlotte: 10620 Providence Rd Ste A Charlotte, NC 28277

or 2230 Park Rd Ste 103 Charlotte, NC 28203

5. Livy’s Neapolitan Pizzeria

South Charlotte: 1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206

6. Bird Pizzeria

NoDa: 510 E 15th St Charlotte, NC 28206

7. Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar

Uptown: 1701 E. 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28204

South Charlotte: 4100 CARMEL RD, CHARLOTTE, NC 28226

Highland Creek: 5814 HIGHLAND SHOPPES DR. CHARLOTTE, NC 28269

8. Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen

Dilworth: 500 East Morehead Street Charlotte, NC 28202

9. Mama Ricotta’s

Uptown: 601 S Kings Dr AA, Charlotte, NC 28204

10. Benny Pennello’s

NoDa: 2909 N Davidson St #100, Charlotte, NC 28205

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
Iconic hot dog on wheels making rounds around the Queen City
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
He was Charlotte’s first Black owner of a new-car dealership
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Changes coming to Ballantyne with bridge demolition
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Christian McCaffrey seeking record price for Charlotte penthouse
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Biscuit Themed Restaurant Opening New North Carolina Location
Matthews, NC3 days ago
North Carolina Based Grocer Makes Changes And Opinions Are Mixed
Matthews, NC3 days ago
Charlotte family clocks in despite devastating loss
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Teen Drives 6 Hours To Shop For Prom, Owner Gives Her $700 Dress
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Woman Emails Entire County Club About Husband’s Affair With Tennis Pro
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
ZARA to open a store in SouthPark mall by 2025
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Saturday parking will come at a price in two popular Charlotte areas
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Man accused of nearly hitting kids near school bus gets several charges
Statesville, NC2 days ago
Here Is The Best Chinese Restaurant in Charlotte According to Tripadvisor
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Crash shuts down section of I-485 near Huntersville
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
I-85 a busy corridor for human trafficking between Charlotte and Greensboro
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
This Charlotte Spot Was Ranked Among The Best Irish Pubs in North America
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
What led up to the Barber Scotia College Task Force disbanding
Concord, NC2 days ago
York Preparatory Academy plans to build second campus come to a halt
Rock Hill, SC1 day ago
Three south Charlotte homes targeted by burglars in 24-hour span
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Two North Carolina schools go remote after student killed in shooting, district says
Statesville, NC1 day ago
Krispy Kreme Factory In Concord To Close
Concord, NC3 days ago
A Woman For The Ages
Hickory, NC2 days ago
Zara Is Opening A Store In Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Krispy Kreme scraps plans for Winston-Salem expansion
Winston-salem, NC3 days ago
Rescue crews searching for person in Cleveland County lake
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘A little alarming’: 1 seriously hurt in northwest Charlotte shooting, police say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy