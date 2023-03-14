Open in App
Humboldt County, CA
See more from this location?
Insider

California's National Guard tossed hay out of helicopters to feed starving cows trapped in the snow

By Chris Panella,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcWcK_0lIZ3WIz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8BeP_0lIZ3WIz00
A split image showing a group of hungry cows (left) and the California National Guard pushing bundles of hay off a helicopter to feed the cows.

Humboldt County/California National Guard

  • California's National Guard tossed bundles of hay off of helicopters to feed cows trapped in the snow.
  • The extreme weather prevented ranchers from reaching their cattle.
  • Videos show how officials coordinated with ranchers to locate herds and drop supplies of hay for them to eat.

With dangerous snowfall and extreme weather battering California, authorities found an unusual way to help cattle ranchers feed their hungry cows: They're dropping bundles of hay from helicopters.

California's National Guard started "Operation Hay Drop" last week, coordinating with Humboldt County Sheriff's Office and other local authorities to deliver hay to cows stranded in snowy remote areas.

In a video , the Sheriff's Office said the efforts began when about 30 ranchers in southern Humboldt reached out with concerns about their stranded cows.

"We've had some unprecedented weather over the last two weeks and we've received multiple reports of cattle dying off because ranchers cannot get to their cows due to impassable roadways," Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said. "These cattle are an economic driver, they're starving and they're calving right now. So all those things necessitate some drastic measures."

Public officials were reminded of similar situations in the 1980s, when ranchers requested help getting hay to their cattle after a series of heavy snowfall.

Using similar methods, the Sheriff's office coordinated efforts with the ranchers, CAL FIRE, the California National Guard, and the US Coast Guard to locate the cows, fly helicopters over the ranches, and drop bundles of hay for the snow-bound bovines to eat.

A video tweeted by The California National Guard shows "Operation Hay Drop" in action.

"This is an atypical type of operation but it shows the resilience and effectiveness of cooperating with various agencies so in total we can better serve the communities that are affected," said Chief Kurt McCray of the CALFIRE Humboldt-Del Norte Unit. "We are glad to help."

Read the original article on Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
A Huge Delay in California Was Caused By a Crash of Two Semi Trucks
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
In California, Heavy Rainfall Means Landslide Risk for Coastal Homes
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
SEE IT: 35-foot tall ski lifts buried in crazy deep snow in California
Bear Valley, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northern California storms flood hundreds of acres of strawberries
Salinas, CA2 days ago
Clever Californian Visits Idaho with a Note to Explain Her Visit
Boise, ID1 day ago
In California, dangerous flooding is expected to worsen as another atmospheric river approaches residents who have been slammed by storms
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Another atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely to impact metro Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Hydesville neighborhood flooded by Van Duzen River
Hydesville, CA2 days ago
Thief steals and crashes California helicopter
Sacramento, CA3 days ago
Here's a look at rain and snow totals in Northern California for the latest storm and season
Sacramento, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy