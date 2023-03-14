11-year-old girl killed by stray bullet that flew through bedroom window in Spalding County

An 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet that flew through her bedroom window early Tuesday morning in Spalding County.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said that a shooting broke out at the Spalding Heights apartment complex around 1 a.m. One of the bullets that was meant for someone else flew through the child’s window, killing her instantly.

The child, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later. The sheriff’s office is assisting the family with alternate housing arrangements and helping with their expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.