‘RHOBH’: Garcelle Beauvais Wants Lisa Vanderpump to Return to ‘Ruffle Some Feathers’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais joined the series as its first Black housewife, and since then, the actor has become a fixture on the show, especially amid its changing cast. When Beauvais considers who she’d love to return to the series, she floated the idea of Lisa Vanderpump making a grand return.

Lisa Vanderpump left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Vanderpump was an inaugural cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and remained a part of the series through its ninth season in 2019. She hasn’t appeared on RHOBH since then, either as a guest or as a friend of the Housewives.

Since then, Vanderpump has been busy with her own spin-off series, Vanderpump Rules and Vanderpump Dogs . As the leader of a restaurant empire, Vanderpump has had her hands full.

Garcelle Beauvais joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its tenth season in 2020.

Garcelle Beauvais wants Lisa Vanderpump back on ‘RHOBH’ to ‘ruffle some feathers’

Beauvais spoke to E! News in March 2023 and discussed the current state of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . When considering if Friend of the Housewives, Kathy Hilton , would be returning for season 13 of the show, the Coming 2 America actor was hopeful. “I would love it,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of water under that bridge that needs to be repaired outside of our group with the family. But I would love to have her back. We have the best time.”

Beauvais has also gotten close with Vanderpump since her time on the show and admitted that she would love it Vanderpump returned to the franchise in any capacity to stir up some trouble.

“That would make my day,” Beauvais admitted. “We have so much fun when we’re just the two of us kikiing and hanging out. It would ruffle some feathers, but it would be fun.”

Lisa Vanderpump has been busy with her own show

As for Vanderpump, her show Vanderpump Rules has been making headlines after news broke that Tom Sandoval was having an affair with Raquel Leviss while in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Vanderpump, for her part, has been shocked by the whole situation.

“I literally had no words. I didn’t see it coming — nobody saw it coming,” she told Andy Cohen in a March 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live , according to Us Weekly . “I clearly didn’t know who Raquel was. She stuck her toe in the Peter pond, she snagged Oliver, she schmoozed with Schwartz and she shagged Scandoval.”

As for Sandoval’s statements on the matter, she wasn’t convinced. “Obviously, it was because he had some kind of reaction to the first apology that he felt it was necessary to apologize to Ariana. But I don’t think these apologies are worth the paper or the social media they are written on. I really don’t,” she said bluntly. “I want to see true contrition and I hope that when the reunion comes, we actually all sit down and we can have a better understanding how this happened, why this happened, when this happened.”

The upcoming reunion may be in jeopardy due to a restraining order filed by Leviss against Madix. “I think it is going to be really tough. I don’t think it is going to be the same reunion where there are these accusations flying because they admitted to it. I think it is going to be difficult,” she said of the reunion. “This is huge. This is breaking up a couple that has been together for [nearly 10] years and the deceit. [Raquel] acted like a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”