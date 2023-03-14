Silvergate, Signature and Silicon Valley Bank: Crypto Industry Loses Major Banks

Crypto markets are still rallying.

The dramatic collapse of one of America's largest banks – Silicon Valley Bank – this month has many voices in crypto talking about the increased challenges to finding banks that will serve the high-risk crypto sector.

Sign up for the premium Crypto Investor newsletter today to get exclusive stories.

On Friday, California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), marking the first time that the U.S. government took control of a major bank since the 2008 financial crisis. Adding to this, over the weekend, the U.S. government shuttered Signature Bank – the third-biggest bank collapse in American history. Last week, the crypto-friendly Silvergate Bank also announced it was shutting down. Both Signature and Silvergate Banks had a large number of customers in the crypto industry, impelling many in the sector to fret about where they would go next for their banking needs.

Despite the troubles, crypto markets jumped 15% on Monday in a clear sign of optimism following last week's collapse of Silvergate Bank. And despite the traditional banking sector seemingly unraveling, crypto markets performed so well that the market capitalization for crypto returned to above-$1 trillion levels again.

This occurred despite the fact that the public had sometimes mistakenly confused Silicon Valley Bank and the freshly collapsed Silvergate Bank.



On Monday, the crypto industry watched as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) declared that it would create a "bridge bank" to protect SVB customers. By contrast, the collapse of crypto institutions offered no similar protections, given that fact that the FDIC does not extend its protection to customers of crypto exchanges (typically, the FDIC insures all deposits up to $250,000 at a bank for individual customers).

The FDIC also said that it had already transferred the funds of Silicon Valley Bank customers, and there would be no wait time for them to access their funds.

"Depositors will have full access to their money beginning this morning, when Silicon Valley Bank, N.A., the bridge bank, opens and resumes normal banking hours and activities, including online banking," the FDIC said.

The FDIC also underlined that taxpayers did not incur any losses throughout the process.

However, the FDIC did point out that shareholders and some unsecured debt holders had no protection and the top managers of SVB had been removed from their positions.

“The US government has done enough to stave off a banking collapse for now, but much remains to be seen," Stefan Rust, the former CEO of Bitcoin.com and current CEO of inflation data aggregator Truflation, told The Street Crypto.

“The Treasury Department knew back in December 2022, based on federal call reports, that SVB could not pay 100% of its depositors back, given its impaired investment portfolio, yet the Treasury Department continued to let SVB operate and take in more depositors’ cash – even as SVB’s fixed asset base continued to drop in value from interest rate hikes,” William Quigley, co-founder of the world’s most-traded cryptocurrency Tether, told The Street Crypto.

Although crypto and fintech startups that received financing from SVB worried about entering the red last week, some have since claimed they averted another crisis altogether when Silicon Valley Bank stopped taking crypto customers:

SVB's collapse follows closely on the heels of the destruction of the crypto-friendly California bank Silvergate, which was intimately tied to the crypto industry. Coinbase, Gemini, Bitstamp, Circle, and Crypto.com all jumped ship as news emerged of Silvergate winding down its operation this month.

Although the impact of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on the already reeling crypto industry is minimal, Peter Thiel's Founder's Fund did ask Paxos, a stablecoin provider it funds, to pull out money from the embattled bank.

On March 13, a subsidiary of HSBC UK also said that it would buy Silicon Valley Bank in the UK for a single pound, giving new ownership to the beleaguered bank.

The British arm of the collapsed bank had $8.1 billion of customer deposits, alongside approximately $6.6 billion in loans.

Significantly, the change of ownership allows British customers of the bank to breathe a sigh of relief. Their deposits are now fully guaranteed. According to Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Group, customers “can continue to bank as usual, safe in the knowledge that their deposits are backed by the strength, safety, and security of HSBC.”

The majority of UK clients were in the tech and business industries.

British politician and chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt reaffirmed that no British “taxpayer support” was distributed during the change of owners. “I said yesterday that we would look after our tech sector, and we have worked urgently to deliver that promise,” he tweeted .