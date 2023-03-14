Circle CEO: We're Trying to Protect Crypto From Traditional Banking

“We took a lot of precautions late last week," Circle's CEO Jeremy Allaire said.

It's not every day that the head of a company that circulates a popular cryptocurrency points out that traditional banking might destabilize crypto. But the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has upturned conventional wisdom and catalyzed many to fret about what the bank's collapse might mean for crypto more broadly.

“It’s somewhat ironic that there has been a lot of talk of protecting the banking system from crypto, here we are in a situation where we are trying to protect a digital dollar from the banking system,” Circle's CEO Jeremy Allaire told CNBC .

“We took a lot of precautions late last week as we started to see a lot of things unfold. We’ve moved all of our reserve assets to the Bank of New York Mellon, which is an extraordinary custodian,” he added.

Circle recently disclosed that it had $3.3 billion of reserves for its stablecoin, USDC, sitting in Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed this month. Regulators have instead taken over and created a bridge bank. Circle CEO Allaire extolled the U.S. government's decision to intervene with $25 billion of funding to cover the liquidity crisis.

Although USDC initially faced worries about temporarily losing its dollar peg, the company said it had systems in place to prevent a doomsday scenario. “As a regulated payment token, USDC remains redeemable 1:1 with the U.S. Dollar,” the company said.

Silicon Valley Bank housed roughly 8% of Circle's $42 billion in reserves. By Tuesday, the company's money was there to back up the stablecoin one-to-one, it said.